Your Views: ‘Communication errors’ strain credulity

To the editor:

As the aunt of a teacher who has dedicated her career to teaching in the most difficult schools, I am grateful for the many educators who give their life’s call to the profession and face complex challenges in today’s culture.

For that and other reasons, I read with interest – several times – the “About Alexandria” column by Mark Eaton titled “Using a sledgehammer to swat a fly” in the March 2 Alexandria Times. Given his service to Alexandria City Public Schools, his perspective deserves due consideration.

The column is about House Bill 2426 in the Virginia General Assembly, which is advocated by Gov. Glenn Youngkin and many parents.

It was curious to me that Eaton’s column would assert so strongly that “Serious high school teachers and administrators spend nearly every waking moment trying to help individual students maximize their abilities.” If that’s the case, then the grade on the performance of multiple Northern Virginia public school systems relative to education outcomes is disappointing.