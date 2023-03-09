Your Views: Leave Alexandria’s history alone

I am writing to strongly disagree with your contention in the Feb. 9 editorial, “An erosion of trust,” that the naming of streets and schools after Confederate leaders, or erecting statues in their honor, was by and large a segregationist statement rather than homage to a beloved figure.

You have to place things in their proper context. The Confederate statue on South Washington street was erected in 1889 to honor Alexandria’s Civil War dead. It was that generation’s version of our own Vietnam War memorial, both the one on the Mall and the one at Mount Vernon school. Many people opposed the Vietnam War, but we eventually honored our Vietnam veterans.