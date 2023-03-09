Your Views: New route a success

To the editor:

Congratulations to all the folks who worked to make the 2023 George Washington Birthday Parade a fantastic success.

For my family, the new – improved – route was terrific. The new route touched different neighborhoods and merchants. Studio Barre’s owner, Michaela, graciously welcomed participants to use the bathroom facilities. The proprietors of K. Aubrey Flowers at the corner of King and West St. offered beverages and cake to parade goers. They seemed thrilled to have the parade travel past their establishment.

Prior to the arrival of the first parade group, people stood in the middle of King Street taking pictures with the George Washington Masonic Memorial in the background.

People were comfortably spread along the route. People viewed the parade from second story open windows. It was exciting to see the various groups approaching from the distance flow straight down King Street toward the Masonic Memorial.