Your Views: New route a success

To the editor:
Congratulations to all the folks who worked to make the 2023 George Washington Birthday Parade a fantastic success.
For my family, the new – improved – route was terrific. The new route touched different neighborhoods and merchants. Studio Barre’s owner, Michaela, graciously welcomed participants to use the bathroom facilities. The proprietors of K. Aubrey Flowers at the corner of King and West St. offered beverages and cake to parade goers. They seemed thrilled to have the parade travel past their establishment.
Prior to the arrival of the first parade group, people stood in the middle of King Street taking pictures with the George Washington Masonic Memorial in the background.
People were comfortably spread along the route. People viewed the parade from second story open windows. It was exciting to see the various groups approaching from the distance flow straight down King Street toward the Masonic Memorial.
The Masonic Memorial seems to be a symbol for our city so featuring it was a sensible plan. The George Washington Memorial symbol is used as a logo on shirts, mugs, notecards, calendars and the like. It was a good idea to feature it for the parade.
“Change is good,” as we often hear and this change was positive.
Tweaks may be needed to accommodate those traveling to the Metro and train stations. For a very few hours on one day a year it seems those challenges can be worked out.
For my family the new route made it seem like a “real” parade.
-Carolyn Griglione, Alexandria