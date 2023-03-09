Your Views: Weapons detection now

To the editor:

On Monday, a 14 year-old student was arrested at Alexandria City High School’s Minnie Howard ninth grade campus. Only parents of Minnie Howard students received communication of what many parents felt was a “form letter.” Parents of ACPS students at the main King Street campus and other ACPS parents were not informed and are consistently not alerted to the dangers in the middle or high schools. The email noted that the gun was unloaded and the weapon was secured.

But many questions remain unanswered, such as: Did the student have bullets, too? Did the student have plans to use this weapon on another student or a teacher? Did the student have a prior disciplinary record that was ignored by ACHS and ACPS? Thank goodness the weapon was confiscated and secured. But how many more weapons aren’t detected?

If ACPS is true to form, they will not give parents additional information and this inci- dent will be swept under the rug. Meanwhile, the School Board and City Council continue to drag their feet regarding weapons detection for the middle and high schools.