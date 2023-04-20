By Leslie Golden | [email protected] During his nearly three decades as the director of driver education and training at AAA Club Alliance, Kurt Gray met many seniors during retraining and updates to driving guidelines. “I oversaw instructor certification workshops, driver safety presentations and driver skills assessments…particularly for older drivers whose families had concerns about their ability to drive safely. I spent a lot of time working with aging drivers and their families to help identify and manage the physical changes that come with aging,” Gray said. During his time working with seniors, Gray realized there was a greater need for additional services – for companionship, attention and care. After retiring, Gray began his own consulting firm. “I started my own traffic safety consulting business. And there I continued, and I still to this day, continued to work with organizations and with aging drivers on maximizing safety and driving longevity.” Gray left Alexandria years ago after the birth of his son. He formerly lived on Duke St., but had been working and living in Delaware. He recently returned to the DMV, in part, to help care for his own aging parents.

“My parents are both 84. They were living in a house that was older that wasn’t safe for them. They live with me now. I’m living what I’m doing! I understand what it’s like when you have aging parents. They want to be in a home. They don’t want to be in an assisted living space,” Gray shared. Gray was looking for a way to marry his wealth of profes- sional expertise with his own personal background to help seniors in Alexandria and the surrounding areas. That is where his new venture, Seniors Helping Seniors, began. “If you can stay safely in your home, we want to give you the care and support that you need. Thinking about peo- ple like my parents who want to stay in their homes, who may have some mobility is- sues, who are aging…it’s all in the name, right? We always say it’s all in the name: seniors helping seniors,” he laughed. Gray and his team act a bit like matchmakers. They have interviews via phone, in person and in the homes of potential clients. Then Gray and his team conduct similar interviews, reference checks and background checks on potential caregivers. During the interviewing process, some in the caregiver role are surprised to find they will be compensated for their work.