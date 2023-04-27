After a year-long search, the Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic Association has announced Anna Binneweg as the new music director. Binneweg’s first concert will take place on Oct. 15 at the Masonic Memorial. For more information, visit wmpamusic.org.
APD responds to shots fired…and citizens
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] According to a release from the Alexandria Police Department, the department and City leaders have heard from concerned citizens and...
Volunteer organization wins award
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] On April 23, the city’s Environmental Policy Commission and Alexandria Renew presented the Ellen Picker- ing Environmental Excellence Award...
Warner Maritime Center arrives
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] On Monday two cottages comprising the Sen. John Warner Maritime Heritage Center arrived at Alexandria’s waterfront. They will house the...