A trustworthy process

To the editor:

I would like to express my appreciation to city staff – particularly Jesse Maines, Camille Liebnitzky and City Manager Jim Parajon – for their fair-minded community engagement process regarding Strawberry Run’s stream restoration. Not as well-known as Taylor Run’s effort, Strawberry took a “just the facts, ma’am” approach.

During this process we learned from staff. For example, Liebnitzky explained the best way to slow the stream’s erosive velocity is by using “stepped” efforts like a series of log jams. Additionally, staff gained our respect by considering wood – rather than boulders – for a more ecological mitigation of Strawberry’s erosion which affects the Chesapeake Bay.

The staff conducted a serious community engagement process by not limiting citizen statements to one to two minutes, without offering a reply; rather, they engaged us in respectful back-and-forth discussions on the community’s concerns. Consequently, regardless of the final staff recommendations, it will do so with the confidence of many involved that their proposals were sincerely discussed and considered.

I’d therefore like to add balance to Mayor Justin Wilson’s recent council comments about a “happenstance” decision to return $3 million dollars of state grants to the Commonwealth. His concern was that “we’re going to be coming back to them [Alexandria’s citizens] to seek to deal with this, not just for $3 million dollars, but potentially many, many millions more.”

The deadline to use the grants – $800,000 for Strawberry; $2.2 million for Taylor – did run out during the long engagement process. However, for Strawberry, it resulted in saving the taxpayers many times the $800,000 precisely because the city took time to engage the community:

After city staff agreed to measure the amount of Strawberry’s pollutants flowing into Chesapeake Bay, it concluded that its plan to spend $1.6 million – the $800,000 state grant and $800,000 from Alexandria – would buy three-fourths fewer pollution credits than it had estimated by using Natural Channel Design. Staff judiciously identified other means to achieve the mandated pollution credits.