Bond, Ethan Bond: Attention on Alexandrian with royal family ties ahead of Charles III’s coronation

By Michelle Ruiz

Adventure is in Ethan Bond’s blood. The British-born Alexandrian is a descendant of Norman Knights. His ancestors sailed with globe-circling explorer Sir Francis Drake. Bond has helped launch spy planes over Saddam Hussein-ruled Iraq, ridden horseback alongside Queen Elizabeth II’s carriage and erected a makeshift hospital to contain the spread of COVID-19 among Death Row inmates at San Francisco’s San Quentin prison.

Now Bond is bound for what may be his most challenging mission yet: journeying to Ukraine to rebuild its military and civilian healthcare systems amid a brutal war with Russia.

“We haven’t seen a war like this since World War II,” said Bond, 47, who will soon travel first to Poland and then to Ukraine as a vice president at Aspen Medical, which “provides medical services in places where they would not otherwise be,” he said – like Ebola Treatment Centers in West Africa in 2014 or field hospitals in Mosul during the counter offensive against ISIS in 2015. The Allies were “fighting an aggressor who was completely unjustified and, in many ways, very evil. I think we’re seeing that now with the Russian invasion of Ukraine.”