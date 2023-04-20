Breakout bathroom brainstorms: Innovative ways to incorporate unexpected design into your bathroom

By Brandpoint
Bathrooms are frequently used spaces in a home that are brimming with design potential. These smaller rooms are ideal to experiment with new aesthetics and unique features. Incorporating unexpected elements in your bathroom’s design can add character and interest, while still creating a functional space you’ll love.
Consider these tips to help you incorporate unexpected design into your own bathroom:
Experimental color
Rather than traditional white or neutral color schemes, try incorporating rich colors or patterns. Colorful tiles, a bold accent wall or brightly hued towels are just a few examples. Wallpaper is another way to add color and pattern, with modern options available for the more humid bathroom environment. Not only will pops of color make the space more visually interesting, but it will also create a joyful atmosphere.
Mixed materials
Blending complementary textures and materials adds depth to a space in a subtle yet unexpected way. For example, pairing a sleek and modern shower with a vintage clawfoot tub can create a unique and eclectic feel. Adding natural elements such as wood or stone can also add interest to the room, creating a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere.
Modern metals
The right metals elevate and define a faucet and bathroom accessories, refining its overall look. Matte black, brushed modern brass, French gold, vibrant titanium are just a few finishes you can choose to use that will resist corrosion and tarnishing to ensure enduring beauty for years to come.
Curated décor
A great way to create design in your bathroom is by curating interesting decorations. Look for pieces that show off your style, but be sure not to go overboard with the clutter. One or two pieces of art or sculpture are plenty for the average bathroom space. Use walls and vertical spaces for art rather than taking up valuable countertop space.
Elevated lighting
Instead of relying only on harsh overhead lighting, consider incorporating more ambient lighting throughout the bathroom space. Add new lighting elements or install dimmer switches. Flexible lighting options in visually appealing fixtures create an environment that is as fashionable as it is functional. Whether you want soft light for a long soak or bright light to prep for the day, you will have options.
When it comes to home design, bathrooms are just as important as any other room. By incorporating unexpected design in these frequently used rooms, you’ll create spaces that reflect your style and intrigue visitors. With a little creativity and effort, the bathroom can become a stunning space in your home.