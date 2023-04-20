Breakout bathroom brainstorms: Innovative ways to incorporate unexpected design into your bathroom

Experimental color Rather than traditional white or neutral color schemes, try incorporating rich colors or patterns. Colorful tiles, a bold accent wall or brightly hued towels are just a few examples. Wallpaper is another way to add color and pattern, with modern options available for the more humid bathroom environment. Not only will pops of color make the space more visually interesting, but it will also create a joyful atmosphere.

Mixed materials Blending complementary textures and materials adds depth to a space in a subtle yet unexpected way. For example, pairing a sleek and modern shower with a vintage clawfoot tub can create a unique and eclectic feel. Adding natural elements such as wood or stone can also add interest to the room, creating a relaxing, spa-like atmosphere. Modern metals The right metals elevate and define a faucet and bathroom accessories, refining its overall look. Matte black, brushed modern brass, French gold, vibrant titanium are just a few finishes you can choose to use that will resist corrosion and tarnishing to ensure enduring beauty for years to come.