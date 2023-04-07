A new curbside food waste composting collection pilot program is now open for registration. Residents who receive city trash and recycling services are welcome to register. Collections are expected to start this spring. Residents will place items such as fruit and vegetable scraps, meat and bones in a dedicated bin for food waste collection instead of putting food waste in the trash. The city will subsidize the cost of supplies and collection for the first six months. More information is available at https://www.alexandriava.gov/waste/project/curbside-food-waste-composting-pilot
MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
School zone speed cameras
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] On March 28, the city announced plans to install speed cameras near the following school zones: Francis Hammond Middle...
Our View: A creative city
This week the third Alexandria Times City Creatives section is part of our April 6 edition. We launched City Creatives this time last year...
Curbside compost open for registration
A new curbside food waste composting collection pilot program is now open for registration. Residents who receive city trash and recycling services are welcome...