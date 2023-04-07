Curbside compost open for registration

A new curbside food waste composting collection pilot program is now open for registration. Residents who receive city trash and recycling services are welcome to register. Collections are expected to start this spring. Residents will place items such as fruit and vegetable scraps, meat and bones in a dedicated bin for food waste collection instead of putting food waste in the trash. The city will subsidize the cost of supplies and collection for the first six months. More information is available at https://www.alexandriava.gov/waste/project/curbside-food-waste-composting-pilot