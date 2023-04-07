By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

On April 18, the City of Alexandria will observe the Days of Remembrance for victims of the Holocaust. The annual ceremony hosted by the city will begin at noon in Market Square. This is the 34th year of the weeklong commemoration of the national Days of Remembrance. Guest speaker Robbie Schaefer, the son of a Holocaust survivor, and guitarist for the indie folk band Eddie from Ohio, will be in attendance along with the mayor and members of City Council. The event is free and open to the public.