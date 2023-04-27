Ethical Reflections with Rev. Ian Markham: Living well: The mystery of our choices

Yet it is also true that most of us take significant risks with our longevity. Every year,

480,000 Americans die from smoking. Another 280,184 Americans die from obesity, 140,000 more die from excessive alcohol use and another 100,000 die because they just cannot get around to ten minutes a day of vigorous physical activity. COVID is still a significant threat, especially for the unvaccinated; in 2022, COVID took 267,000 American lives.

Having a gun or driving a car are also risky activities. In 2020, 45,222 people died from gun-related injuries, of which 24,292 were suicides. And in 2021, there were 42,915 road deaths – although, thanks to improvements in car safety, that is a relatively low 1.3 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

Some activities are extremely safe. Flying for one. The National Safety Council reports: “Major airlines (scheduled service) experienced no onboard fatalities and had a fatal accident rate of 0.0 per 100,000 flight hours in 2021.”

If you want to live a long time, then there are some things that one should do. Make sure your diet is healthy with no processed food, reduce red meat and eat lots of blueberries and vegetables. Limit your drinking to no more than two glasses of wine a night. Undertake daily exercise with at least 10 minutes being vigorous activity. Do not smoke. Join a church – interestingly, repeated studies have shown that the average regular church goer lives two years longer than their secular friend. And avoid guns and car journeys, but feel free to fly.