Foodie: Spring salad with lemon shallot vinaigrette: Move aside bagged lettuce and bottled salad dressing

By Kristen Coffield

Ditch boring bagged salads in favor of delicate spring greens!

It’s a fact that eating more plants is the key to improved health, longevity and a healthier planet.

It might seem like a shortcut to buy that bag of spring mix or romaine, but pre-made salads have a certain yucky tang. We eat them, but we don’t love them. There is a running joke about buying a bag of spring mix so you can toss it at the end of the week.