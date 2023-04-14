History rises on the waterfront: Sen. John Warner Maritime Heritage Center and port of Providence take shape

By Patrick Burchette When the former secretary of the navy and second longest serving senator in Virginia’s history was on the cusp of retirement in January 2009, he privately objected after being notified of the navy’s decision to name the 12th Virginia-class nuclear submarine, SSN-785, in his honor. His protests fell on deaf ears. The naming was not unexpected given Warner’s record of public service over seven decades: enlisting in the United States Navy at 17 during World War II, joining the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, serving as secretary of the navy, heading the American Revolution Bicentennial Celebration, followed by his 30 years of service as senator for the Commonwealth. His time in the senate was marked by his leadership as chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee and landmark public works legislation.

What may be surprising was the late Warner’s near universal opposition and contempt for anything bearing his name, including a new $2 billion submarine. It is rumored that he even turned down the renaming of the newly refurbished Wilson Bridge in his honor. Fast forward a decade, in the twilight of his years, Warner not only agreed to lend his name to a project dear to his roots, but actively participated in its planning and design. The Senator John Warner Maritime Heritage Center, home port of Tall Ship Providence will be permanently installed at 1A Prince St.

“The senator had lots of great ideas and input,” Clair Sassin, president and CEO of the Tall Ship Providence Foundation of Alexandria, said. “He never missed an opportunity to encourage young people to enter public service, and he viewed Providence, and the center, as an active way to educate and attract young people to maritime history and the difference we can all make through public service.” The new center will begin to take shape next month and will serve as the launching point of Providence, a replica of the ship that played a significant role in American history. The first ship authorized by the Continental Congress for the Continental Navy during the American Revolution, Providence was the first American command of John Paul Jones, arguably the father of the U.S. Navy. In addition to seizing 40 British ships during its four years of service, Providence holds the distinction of being the first American ship to fire on a British vessel, the first American ship to bring Marines to foreign soil and the first ship to leave the Stars and Stripes on foreign soil.