Is business booming? New BID initiative causes ripples down King Street

According to a petition for the OTBISDI, currently a parcel of land with a taxable value of $700,000 receives a tax bill of $7,770 in annual property taxes. Under the increase proposed in the new BID, that tax bill would rise to $8,470. This would be an increase of $700, or 9%.

Some properties, such as churches or residential buildings used strictly for housing, would be exempt.

The case for a BID

Old Town business owner Amy Rutherford said improved marketing is why she supports the current BID initiative.

“We felt like there was a huge hole where people were not marketing businesses regionally … the new mission is to do more of that,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford is a board member for the Old Town Business Improvement Service District Initiative. She opened Red Barn Mercantile in 2007 and her second store, Penny Post, launched in 2017. Both businesses are located on upper King Street.

Rutherford and her fellow board members are spearheading the latest push to establish a business improvement district in Old Town.

Supporters of the initiative say the revenue generated by the tax increase would be used for marketing, branding, event programming and overall improvements to the business environment.

“After having lived through a pandemic and having our businesses close … like never before had it been more apparent to me that we need an organization like this,” Rutherford added. “This is small business owners running this organization. So, it is for us and by us.”

The OTBISDI currently manages partnerships with more than 20 events such as the Cookie Crawl and the Walkable Warehouse Sale. Backers of the OTBISDI say those events will stay and they will work to create four signature events a year like a Christmas market or a spring flower festival. Their goal is to draw more people to these events and ultimately into the doors of businesses. According to Rutherford, many surrounding areas have already established business improvement districts and she fears Old Town will start to lose out on customers if it does not follow suit. “We can’t fall behind and I‘m afraid that we will if we don’t make this happen,” Rutherford said.