My View: Build it way up: A conversation between two fictional city employees circa 2040

By Denise Dunbar | [email protected]

City Employee #1: We’ve got to find a way to add more multi-family housing in Alexandria.

City Employee #2: Are you kidding me? We’ve spent the last 25 years building and rebuilding on every possible site. There’s no more space.

CE1: That’s what you said back in 2030 – but we got those nice six-story, multi-use complexes built where the Old Town Safeway and the Departmental Progressive Club used to be.

CE2: Yes but what a battle that was. It made national news when we had the police drag away those octogenarians who had chained themselves to the front railing. They made a really big deal about that man who had a stroke.

CE1: He had high blood pressure to begin with. Besides, that was bad planning on our part. We should have done a stealth teardown in the middle of the night when no one was looking. Remember how effective that approach was when we cut down the Witness Tree at the old T.C. Williams High School?

CE2: That was before my time.

CE1: Well, it wasn’t before mine, and I’ve learned a thing or two along the way.

CE2: Uh oh, like what?

CE1: Density is our destiny. We can’t ever forget that. It’s why we pushed through those 70-foot apartment buildings up and down Mt. Vernon Avenue. I think Pat Miller Square is nicer in full shade.