Name for development announced

The community lobby for Sansé uses circular elements to create a sense of open movement between shared spaces. (Photo/Housing Alexandria)
On March 27, Housing Alexandria announced the names and brand identities for their new affordable, mixed-use development in Arlandria-Chirilagua. According to a news release, the chosen names are Sansé (san-say) and Naja (na-jah or na-ha), which come from Nahuatl (na-watl), a language indigenous to Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras with millions of speakers today. The brand identity was developed by Moya Design Partners in consultation with residents of Arlandria-Chirilagua.

“We are very excited about the brand identity created for this community,” Jonathan Frederick, president and CEO of Housing Alexandria, said in the release. Housing Alexandria plans to break ground on the development this summer.

