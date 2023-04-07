Name for development announced

By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

On March 27, Housing Alexandria announced the names and brand identities for their new affordable, mixed-use development in Arlandria-Chirilagua. According to a news release, the chosen names are Sansé (san-say) and Naja (na-jah or na-ha), which come from Nahuatl (na-watl), a language indigenous to Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras with millions of speakers today. The brand identity was developed by Moya Design Partners in consultation with residents of Arlandria-Chirilagua.