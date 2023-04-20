New luxury hotel to open in Old Town

Italian architect Piero Lissoni will bring his first hotel to the United States with the opening of Hotel AKA Alexandria. Located at 625 First St., the 180-room property will also house two dining options. A French-inspired café and a restaurant lounge and bar will be available to guests. For more information, visit stayaka.com/hotel-aka-alexandria.
A trustworthy process
To the editor: I would like to express my appreciation to city staff – particularly Jesse Maines, Camille Liebnitzky and City Manager Jim Parajon –...
GardenFest to be held Sunday
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] Del Ray’s GardenFest will take place on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Learn from master gardeners. Collect free...
City Hall Watch with Bill Rossello: What’s the rush?
By Bill Rossello At a recent city meeting, a fellow civic advocate was approached by a long-time city employee. It was an unusual conversation between...