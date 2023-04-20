New luxury hotel to open in Old Town

Italian architect Piero Lissoni will bring his first hotel to the United States with the opening of Hotel AKA Alexandria. Located at 625 First St., the 180-room property will also house two dining options. A French-inspired café and a restaurant lounge and bar will be available to guests. For more information, visit stayaka.com/hotel-aka-alexandria.

