Night of Science returns in April

By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

Noche de Ciencias or “Night of Science” is back for the first time since 2019. On April 12, students in grades K through 12 and their families are invited to join the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for an evening of STEM. The USPTO, in collaboration with the USPTO chapter of the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers and Alexandria City Public Schools, will provide an opportunity to engage in problem solving, inventive thinking and have the chance to meet with engineers and scientists. No registration is required. For more information, visit https://www.uspto.gov/about-us/events/noche-de-ciencias-2023