Our View: Houston, we have a problem

Today’s briefing pages in the Times read like a crime report from Los Angeles or Chicago, not historic Alexandria. Residents from all over the city are rightly concerned by the spate of increasing gun-related violence that has exploded in the last week.

Why not declare a state of emergency and throw every resource we have into getting more police on the streets and pushing for the maximum sentences allowed for those who commit gun violence?

While we are all endangered by the lawlessness that seems to have descended on Alexandria, it’s the law-abiding residents in parts of the West End where much of this gun violence is happening who are the most in harm’s way.