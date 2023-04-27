Our View: When we don’t want to know

It’s human nature to avoid bad news. Sometimes we delay a needed medical exam for fear of what will be found. Sometimes we avoid a phone call bringing sad tidings.

Governments also often avoid digging for information that might bring unwanted news.

The city for years refused to test the soil at Taylor Run for the very pollutants for which it had received a grant award from the state of Virginia to clean up. City leaders clearly didn’t want to learn that the grant was based on a false premise.

When resident-scientists began independently testing the soil, they found negligible levels of phosphorus and other pollutants – results that were confirmed when the city finally authorized its own testing.

A much more tragic example of not wanting to know was revealed earlier this month in a Wall Street Journal investigative story “The Airport on a Fault Line.” In it, WSJ reporters tell a tale of a building boom in Turkey during which concerns about safety and building standards were swept aside by the government of Recep Erdogan.

The story focuses on the Hatay international airport, completed in 2007 – and knowingly built on top of a fault line and dried lake. When the February earthquake struck the region, the almost 500,000 square foot glass paneled terminal crumbled, along with the runway.

“When the first quake struck before dawn on Feb. 6, at magnitude 7.8, the former lake bed underneath the airfield sank several feet and the terminal’s glass canopy crashed to the ground,” the WSJ article states. “Passengers scrambled for cover as the airport’s nearly 2-mile-long runway ruptured, leaving rescue planes unable to fly in search teams and medical supplies for six days.”

Despite repeated warnings about the instability of this site, and many others throughout the country, Erdogan’s building boom continued unabated for almost 20 years. It’s worth noting that the Hatay airport functioned for almost 16 years before tragedy struck.

We raise the calamity in Turkey as an example in the extreme of what can happen when a major transportation project is sited on potentially unstable soil.

This is relevant because we can find no evidence that testing of soil stability at the new $350 million Potomac Yard Metro site – slated for a ribbon cutting on May 19 – has been performed since soil instability remediation work was performed last fall.