Real Talk: Is it time to sell?: Considerations for homeowners who are reluctant to downsize

By Nancy Perkins

As the real estate market continues to evolve in 2023, one of the most significant trends this year is the reluctance of homeowners to sell their properties. This is resulting in a significant home inventory shortage. However, homeowners may want to take advantage of the current market, access their equity to fund their dreams and consider moving to a new home that better serves them in the next chapter of their lives.

Contrary to the national headlines, the local real estate market is still favoring sellers. In the City of Alexandria, the inventory of new listings was down 45% in March of 2023 as compared to March of 2022 per RBI Smart Charts. The effective inventory for homes priced under $1,000,000 and priced between $1,000,000 and $2,000,000 is less than one month, clearly indicating a seller’s market. While the market may not be as frenetic as last year with homes taking an average of 25 days to sell in 2023 as opposed to 16 days in 2022, this is still a great time to sell.