School zone speed cameras

By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

On March 28, the city announced plans to install speed cameras near the following school zones: Francis Hammond Middle School, John Adams Elementary School, Ferdinand T. Day Elementary School and George Washington Middle School. The locations for installation of cameras were based on data-collection. Factors such as crash history, traffic volumes, vehicle speeds and age and number of students were taken into consideration. Cameras are slated to be installed this spring and will be active through the 2023/2024 school year.