Upgrade your remote workspace: Quick fixes to make working from home functional and fabulous

By Family Features

With remote and hybrid work schedules here to stay for many Americans, it’s important to have a space dedicated to comfort and productivity. The initial transition to remote work involved setting up an impromptu workstation at the dining room table. Creating a long-term, functional home office can be one of the first steps to increasing efficiency, focus and productivity.

Whether your work area is a spacious room, small den or desk in a quiet spot in the house, these ideas can help you create a space where you enjoy working.

Location matters

Some remote workers have a spare bedroom or den they can dedicate as a home office. Others may need to create a multi-use area in which office space occupies another room, such as the dining room, family room or basement. If you have several options for your workspace, consider how lighting and sound may impact your ability to focus.