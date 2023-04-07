Yellow Line set to reopen on May

The Yellow Line will reopen following eight months of construction. (Photo/WMATA)
By Leslie Golden

On Tuesday, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority announced a scheduled reopening of the Yellow Line via a news release. Following eight months of construction, commuters in Alexandria will once again be able to use the Yellow Line on May 7. The renovation and rehabilitation work addressed critical structural and safety issues with the line. More information can be found at https://www.wmata.com/about/news/Metro-announces-Yellow-Line-reopening-date.cfm 

