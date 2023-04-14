Your View: A poisoned tree or a biased outlook?

To the editor:

This past week at a symposium on housing in Alexandria, Mayor Justin Wilson characterized the city’s zoning codes as “a poisoned tree.” That reminded me that in the late 1990s I was appointed as a member of a citizen task force to review those same codes. They had been challenged on the grounds of fairness by landowners.

For me that fairness term included most particularly finding any racial bias that might be embedded in the codes. It was an era when redlining by real estate interests to exclude Blacks from certain neighborhoods had been uncovered in many cities. Our group was headed by Bill Hurd, then the chair of the Alexandria Planning Commission. Over several months our task force examined the zoning code meticulously.

In the end we found no racial bias or other substantive instances of unfairness to any group of Alexandria residents in the ordinances themselves. The task force recommended only tweaks to the codes, in the form of two or three minor amendments.