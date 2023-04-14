Your View: Inflation offsets tax increases

To the editor:

I read your “Our View” editorial entitled “Something’s Wrong Here” and, initially, was concerned that property taxes were out of control. However, after I thought about the issue for a while I realized the numbers you used in the editorial are largely meaningless, because you don’t account for inflation in your calculations.

In other words, the only meaningful comparison is to use constant dollars so that you compare equivalent values. Using the simple “CPI calculator” at the Bureau of Labor Statistic website (bls.gov) 81.5 cents in July 2006 (the beginning of FY 2007) now has the same value as $1.20 in February 2023. Therefore, it is wrong to assert that taxes have in- creased 76% in that period because you are not comparing constant dollar values. In fact, it might be possible to argue that in constant dollars, the tax rate had dropped over that period.