Your View: Keep the current School Board election process

To the editor:

Alexandria City School Board members have been discussing possible changes to their election process and all residents should be asking questions.

One change would reduce the number of board members. How does this benefit the stakeholders? How are fewer representatives going to represent our more than 16,000 school population that is constantly growing?

Another proposal is staggering the terms of school board members and increasing their length of terms on the board. Again, how does this benefit the stakeholders? This will keep ineffective board members in office longer.

With our only city high school being only partially accredited, do we need to extend anyone’s term at this time? Run for re-election if you think your constituents are happy with you staying on board.

And the biggest concern is changing the School Board from a district voting system to an at-large voting system. This would ensure that voices and schools