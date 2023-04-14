Your View: Over taxation is complex

To the editor:

Something is surely wrong here when it comes to Alexandria’s city hall’s doings, but over-taxation is more complex than even your editorial of March 23, “Something’s wrong here,” reveals. The average tax bill might have increased 76% since 2007, but inflation has increased by approximately 41% and wages and salaries by 48%.

Because housing costs at the peak of the bubble were so high, when City Council cut the tax rate by 10 cents the average tax bill still increased by more than 6%! The real gauge of an out-of- control city hall is the comparison between the 76% inflation in actual tax bills and overall price inflation and wage increases, each in the 40-49% range, leaving Alexandria’s true tax rate inflation at close to 30%.