Your View: Parents need to earn trust

To the editor: I wish to respond to an issue Lindsay Hutter tucked into her letter in the March 16 Alexandria Times about National Merit honors as an example of a supposed “woke agenda” in the public schools. The specific issue is her complaint about teachers not telling parents when they learn a student considers themselves to be transgendered.

I partially agree with her concern. It is truly sad that a teenager would have more trust in a schoolteacher than in their own parents. However, the solution surely isn’t to demand that teachers violate that trust, but rather for parents to have already earned it.