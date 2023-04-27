Your View: The city chose the wrong Metro site

To the editor:

I write to remind all who celebrate the opening of the Potomac Yard Metro Station that many Alexandria residents who support public transportation testified in 2019 against constructing this station in a forested wetland. I was one of those testifying and opposed the current location for the following reasons:

1) At least three sites at Potomac Yard were available for the new Metro station, including the site of the former Regal movie theaters. The city selected Alternative B.

2) Alternative B included tidal wetlands, a mature upland forest and freshwater wetlands. The land was part of Potomac Greens Park owned by the city. The boardwalk through the park contained interpretive signs explaining how wetlands filter pollutants before they reach the Chesapeake Bay, reduce the risk of flooding and provide valuable habitat for rare wildlife.