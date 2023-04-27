Your View: We must protect what natural resources we have left

To the editor:

The announcement of the opening of a new Metro station in Potomac Yards coincides with Earth Day this year. It should be a reason to celebrate but instead it has generated a great deal of sadness and disappointment among those of us who keep hoping that the city’s elected leaders and the Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities will make protecting and restoring what little remains of the town’s natural resources a much greater policy priority.

There was an alternative with far fewer environmental impacts but the city claimed that the development benefits were greater if the station was located on the east side of Potomac Yards near Potomac Greens. The construction of a new Metro station here required the razing of wetlands and trees, and the loss of at least one state rare wetland plant species, the critically imperiled Torrey’s Rush.