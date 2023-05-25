“We did it the hard way. We closed in January and then hired the Hopkins & Porter design-build firm based in Maryland. Work started in March and went through the summer months,” Sarah remembered.

They moved in and then the contractor began to open up the center hall doorways off of the vestibule and added a window at the end of the entrance hall. Moving these walls sent in natural light to the dining room and the previously closed-off living room. The living room used to dead-end into a porch, so the Gefforys took out another wall and opened up the living room for better flow and circulation.

“My husband scraped about six layers of wallpaper off of that living room wall. It ended up that we had to remove the wall anyway,” Sarah laughed.

On the rear living room wall, there is a sliding door which connects to an atrium with three walls of glass windows, overlooking the back- yard. Their footprint was small during the construction and they had a makeshift kitchen and TV set up in the atrium.