The original kitchen was a small galley with large rooster wallpaper. Part of the charm of the original home was a built-in ironing board. The Geffroys kept the ironing board and saved two roosters from the wall paper. Insetting the wallpaper into the two squares of the ironing board, Sarah and Mike playfully bridged the old with the new. Sarah mentioned that the remodeled kitchen layout “was designed with the idea of removing the upper cabinets against the rear wall to allow for a future addition. I am still glad we were thinking ahead in that way.” This design vision would be to remove the atrium and put in a family room with full windows to capture the back yard view. The future possibilities could allow for a two-story renovation or a taller ceiling. Their house can keep growing along with their family. There is a spirit to the house that aligns for the Geffroy family. The previous owners had four children and over the years, Sarah and Mike’s family also grew to four children and a golden retriever puppy. Today, the Geffroy family includes one son who is 13 and three daughters ages 12, 9 and 6.

“We designed with an eye toward the future and here we all are,” Sarah said. Lots of cosmetic updates such as wallpaper removal gave the home a refresh and the second and third floors adapted with the family. Three bedrooms on the second floor include a primary suite with a bathroom and two smaller bedrooms. The attic had been finished by the previous owner adding an extra three bedrooms with a full bathroom. Sarah explained that the rooms evolved with their needs. “When we had child number four, we had the baby in a bassinet in our room. When she was ready for the crib room, the small room on [the] second floor, we moved our son up to the third floor. Our oldest daughter got her own room and now the younger girls share a room,” Sarah said. There is a guest room and an office on the top floor. The house continuously adapts as the kids grow and the needs of the family develop.