About Alexandria with Mark Eaton: Staggering forward

So far, public reaction to the board’s investigation of staggered terms has been muted. A single speaker testified in favor of staggered terms at the board’s April 20 public hearing and a board member told me that there have been a modest number of responses to a survey about a possible change to staggered terms.

Proposals for changing the way politics is conducted in Alexandria often interest only a select few: officeholders, potential officeholders and local affairs obsessives. Election processes can seem abstract and remote from immediate concerns. For example, how Board members are elected seems unconnected to the effectiveness of classroom instruction or student wellness or other ACPS essential concerns.

A City Councilor, reacting to the possibility of the board moving to staggered terms, asked “Why now?” indicating skepticism about board terms as a priority.

The possible change to staggered terms for board members, which requires action by both City Council and the Virginia General Assembly, has been discussed intermittently for several years. According to current board members, the topic was sidelined by the pandemic and the press of other business.

Adjusting election machinery can have consequences. For example, in 2009 city elections were moved from May to November – making them coincident with state and federal elections – which seems to have contributed to an era of all-Democrat councils

The arguments for staggered terms involve predicted advantages: staggered terms should reduce the loss of institutional knowledge – which happens when multiple board members leave at the same time – and reduce the time necessary to build working relation- ships among board members and staff. They would help continuity with capital projects and instructional initiatives. Another argument, which may be more of a hope, is that staggered terms would reduce superintendent turnover.