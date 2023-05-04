MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
Your View: We needed a Metro bond referrendum
To the editor: The Alexandria Times should be commended for devoting so much print to getting to the bottom of the Potomac Yard Metro station...
Minor arrested for carjacking
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] According to an Alexandria Police Department release, a 14-year-old was arrested over the weekend following a carjacking attempt in the...
Bus lanes on Duke Street?
Amy Will -
Vice mayor, former DASH director raise concerns as proposal nears council By Amy Will A potentially $100-million-dollar project intended to increase bus ridership, build bike lanes...