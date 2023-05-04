MOST POPULAR
NEW THIS WEEK
Our View: Not ‘Poetry in Motion’
Few things are more soul-crushing than spending long stretches of time sitting in traffic, day after day after day. Some people make good use...
Minor arrested for carjacking
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] According to an Alexandria Police Department release, a 14-year-old was arrested over the weekend following a carjacking attempt in the...
Your View: We needed a Metro bond referrendum
To the editor: The Alexandria Times should be commended for devoting so much print to getting to the bottom of the Potomac Yard Metro station...