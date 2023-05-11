Alexandria Times staff win 11 VPA awards

By Denise Dunbar | [email protected]

Staff members of the Alexandria Times won 11 Virginia Press Association awards at the annual banquet held Saturday in Short Pump, Virginia, just outside of Richmond. The paper won five first place awards, two seconds and four third place finishes.

Times Graphic Designer Jessica Kim led the way with three first place awards, along with one second and one third place finish for her ad designs. Kim’s first place awards were for the “Home and Garden,” “Fashion and Personal Care” and the “Education, Churches and Organizations” categories. The judge awarding Kim’s first place award for fashion design in her Serafino ad said “Great layout and clean design. Highlights all the important information.”