Record breaking fundraiser
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] On April 26, Spring2ACTion’s 13th annual day of giving raised $2.8 million for nonprofits in Alexandria. More than 7,000 donors...
Bus lanes on Duke Street?
Amy Will -
Vice mayor, former DASH director raise concerns as proposal nears council By Amy Will A potentially $100-million-dollar project intended to increase bus ridership, build bike lanes...
ACHS student receives Narcan
Amy Will -
At approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, the Alexandria Police Department responded to Alexandria City High School following reports of a female student found unconscious...