Preserving Alexandria’s charm: Historic Alexandria Foundation legacy endures
By Patrick Burchette and Brian Branton Walking along the 200 block of Prince Street, many a passerby has probably noticed the beautiful four-story 18th century...
Scholarship Fund raises $600k
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria raised $600,000 at their annual spring benefit gala and auction on April 22. More than...
SRO agreement slated for vote: Board and city leaders discuss MOU to keep police...
Amy Will -
By Amy Will | [email protected] A much-anticipated revised memorandum of understanding between Alexandria City Public Schools and the Alexandria Police Department to keep police officers...