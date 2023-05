By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

A runner for Burgundy Farm Country Day School’s Middle School Track & Field team recently set a state record during a meet held at St.Stephen’s and St. Agnes School. Congratulations to Jaelyn, Class of ’23, for placing first in the 100-meter race with a time of 13.10. According to Athletic.net, Jaelyn now holds the fastest 100-meter dash time in Virginia for both public and private institutions.