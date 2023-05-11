MOST POPULAR
Felony assault results in arrest
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] On Saturday at approximately 2 p.m., the Alexandria Police Department responded to the 1400 block of Beauregard Street in response...
Kay-Wyatt named superintendent
By Brianne McConnell | [email protected] As the school year winds down, Alexandria City Public School officials are looking to the future with new leadership at...
Part of Del Ray makes Preservation Virginia’s Most Endangered list
By Denise Dunbar | [email protected] Preservation Virginia has listed The Town of Potomac, which is now part of Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, as one...