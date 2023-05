By Leslie Golden |[email protected]

Join community members at Market Square on June 4 to celebrate the anniversary of D-Day in partnership with the Alexandria-Caen Sister City Committee. Caen, France in western Normandy was at the center of some of the heaviest fighting after allied forces landed on the beaches. Swing dancers, a jazz band, fife and drum corps and more. All are welcome to join from 2 to 4 p.m. in Market Square.