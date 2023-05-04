Do it yourself: Four project ideas to bring new life to your home

By Brandpoint

More homeowners are taking on the challenge of renovating their homes. According to consumer data research company Statista, homeowners have spent more time and money on improvement projects over the last two years than ever before.

While you can hire someone else to renovate your home, you can do many DIY projects without any advanced home improvement skills and knowledge. Check out these four simple DIY home renovation projects that can quickly spruce up your home’s interior.

Update fixtures

Small but purposeful changes can make a big impact on your home’s decor. An easy and cost-effective DIY project to refresh your spaces is to replace the knobs, handles and pulls on your cabinets, drawers and doors.