Do it yourself: Four project ideas to bring new life to your home

By Brandpoint
More homeowners are taking on the challenge of renovating their homes. According to consumer data research company Statista, homeowners have spent more time and money on improvement projects over the last two years than ever before.
While you can hire someone else to renovate your home, you can do many DIY projects without any advanced home improvement skills and knowledge. Check out these four simple DIY home renovation projects that can quickly spruce up your home’s interior.
Update fixtures
Small but purposeful changes can make a big impact on your home’s decor. An easy and cost-effective DIY project to refresh your spaces is to replace the knobs, handles and pulls on your cabinets, drawers and doors.
Picking fixtures with different metals or finishes, such as switching out silver kitchen cabinet hardware for brass or gold hues. Opt for more colorful and interesting knobs and handles. If your rooms have standard white switch plate covers, consider replacing them with decorative ones.
Paint cabinets
Paint can do a lot to change the look of your home. Instead of taking on a large project like repainting every room or the exterior of your home, paint smaller furnishings like kitchen and bathroom cabinets.
This update can generally be done in a weekend. If you want to brighten up your kitchen, choose a soft green, bright blue or rich yellow color. For your bathroom cabinets, find deep reds or dark grays and blues for a sophisticated and inviting atmosphere.
Why not wallpaper?
Wallpaper is a fun alternative to repainting a room. Whether you wallpaper a whole room or just one wall as an accent, you can refresh the look of your bedroom, living room, office or kitchen. There are many wallpaper options to choose from, but if you want something unique that truly expresses your personal style, consider ordering custom wallpaper.
Install shelving
Many houses don’t have enough space for all your possessions. You can add more space and visual interest to your home by installing shelving. Though this may seem a bit intimidating, it’s easier than you may think.
You can install a simple, rustic wood plank on metal or wood brackets. Arrange books, trinkets or other small objects on the shelves. If you need a more robust storage system, look for fixed-bracket or adjustable shelving to organize heavier objects like kitchen appliances, electronics and lamps.
Changing the ambiance and design of your home doesn’t have to be an expensive or time-consuming endeavor. Let these ideas inspire your future renovations so you can create a space that you can truly call home.