By Leslie Golden | [email protected]

According to a release from the Alexandria Police Department, residents from the City of Alexandria dropped off 335 pounds of expired and unwanted prescription medications during the Drug Take Back Day on April 22. The next Drug Take Back Day will be in the fall. There are permanent options available for disposal year round. For more information, visit alexandriava.gov/opi- oids/disposing-of-unused- and-expired-medication- safely