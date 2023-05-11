Drumgold indictment issued

On Monday, the Grand Jury for the City of Alexandria returned an indictment charging Dontae Lashawn Drumgold, a 28-year-old resident of Prince William County with one felony count of first-degree murder and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the murder of Elijah Williams.

On March 23, 2022, the Alexandria Police Department responded to emergency calls to an apartment in the 4500 block of Raleigh Avenue. Williams, a 25-year-old Alexandria resident, was found deceased on the sidewalk.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined a gunshot wound as cause of death.

Drumgold remains in custody and faces a maximum penalty of life in prison without parole. No trial date has been set.