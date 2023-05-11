Kay-Wyatt named superintendent

By Brianne McConnell | [email protected]

As the school year winds down, Alexandria City Public School officials are looking to the future with new leadership at the helm. The Alexandria School Board announced at the May 4 meeting that Interim Superintendent Melanie Kay-Wyatt, Ed.D. will step into the role permanently.

“I think going through the process … it was challenging and rewarding at the same time. You have to make tough decisions that are in the best interest of that school or school community, so challenging. But also rewarding knowing you’re making a decision that is going to change the way we do schools or programming,” Kay-Wyatt said.

Kay-Wyatt, who has more than two decades of experience in education, was selected from a pool of 35 applicants after a months-long national search that was launched in November 2022.

The search included feedback from 2,056 community survey participants and representation from 19 stakeholder groups, including school principals, PTA council, students, bus drivers and senior leadership teams.

When asked about what a new superintendent would need to know about Alexandria schools, many of the stakeholder groups raised the issue of retention. Turnover has been an issue for teachers and the superintendent.

During the announcement of Kay-Wyatt’s appointment, School Board Chair Meagan Alterton said stability was key for her.

“It was one of the questions asked to anyone interested in the position, do you see yourself here for the next five years or more? What are your goals?” Alderton said.

Alderton said she believes the issue of stability trickles down to the classroom. The turnover from the top can affect the climate of teachers and staff.