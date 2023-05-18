Love on the water:

Following instructions provided by Jim, the captain opened the hatch on the boat and about 20 friends and family came out. They had a one- and-a-half-hour boat cruise on the Potomac River celebrating with champagne.

Thus began their two-year engagement.

While they worked together planning their wedding, they also worked together campaigning. In the midst of planning their nuptials, Jim also felt called to run for City Council.

Jim had been involved with Alexandria politics for many years. Having previously served as a precinct captain in southwest Old Town for the Alexandria Democratic Committee, in 2017 Jim became president of the Virginia Young Democrats.

This time as he campaigned door to door, Trevor was by his side. Between houses and neighborhoods, they would take breaks and discuss their wedding plans.

Asked how it was campaigning together, Jim admitted that even though he had worked on many campaigns in the past, “It is very different when it is for you.”