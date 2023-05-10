MOST POPULAR
After school registration for 2023-2024
By Leslie Golden | [email protected] The city announced pre-registration for the 2023- 2024 after school and out of school programs will begin on June 12. Eligible...
Alexandria Times staff win 11 VPA awards
By Denise Dunbar | [email protected] Staff members of the Alexandria Times won 11 Virginia Press Association awards at the annual banquet held Saturday in Short...
Kay-Wyatt named superintendent
By Brianne McConnell | [email protected] As the school year winds down, Alexandria City Public School officials are looking to the future with new leadership at...