Part of Del Ray makes Preservation Virginia’s Most Endangered list

By Denise Dunbar | [email protected]

Preservation Virginia has listed The Town of Potomac, which is now part of Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood, as one of 11 locations on their 2023 Most Endangered Historic Places list.

Preservation Virginia said the rapid loss of historic homes and buildings in The Town of Potomac Historic District, which is accelerating, led to that section of Del Ray’s inclusion on their annual Most Endangered list. Originally formed in 1908 as one of numerous commuter neighborhoods, the City of Alexandria annexed the Town of Potomac in 1930.

“Many recent residents and developers in need of larger living space are demolishing the historic, mid-sized houses to build new, often outsized and out-of-character houses in their place. Approximately 75 houses in the Town of Potomac Historic District have been demolished in recent years, and the rate of loss is accelerating,” the Preservation Virginia release said.

According to Preservation Virginia, despite the Town of Potomac Historic District’s inclusion in the Virginia Landmarks Register and National Register of Historic Places, “there is no local process to review, slow down, or prevent the demolition of the district’ contributing buildings.”