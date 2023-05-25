Poor Robert’s Ruminations with Rob Whittle: Mad Men

The Mad Men series did not focus on the inner workings of the agency in pre-computer days, choosing instead to feature big ideas, bodacious babes and the drinking and smoking habits of the principals. You could almost get lung cancer just by watching.

But without computers or the internet, the gears that ground to get the work done seem prehistoric today. The art department was a big room full of easels, overhead lamps and big magnifying glasses. A print ad was produced by pasting down a headline and type, which was ordered to specifications over the phone and delivered by courier. An illustration or photo was plunked down and likewise glued to the whole affair.

With an account like Steven-Windsor men’s clothing, an account executive would drive over to the client, ad in hand, for approval. Oops. There’s a typo on line three, second paragraph. Back to the agency, fill out a change order, wait for new type to be ordered, drive back to the client, get final approval.

When the first crude FAX machines came out, I not only bought one for the agency, but for all our clients as well.